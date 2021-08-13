Here's how much Arizona's move to 100% green energy could cost you

Arizona's proposed move to 100% carbon-free energy will have a “low to moderate” impact on customer bills, with estimated increases varying from as little as about $1.50 to nearly $60 per month for the average Tucson Electric Power home bill by 2050.

And as regulators focus on costs, ratepayers can weigh in on draft clean-energy rules requiring a shift to 100% carbon-free energy by 2070, at meetings hosted by the Arizona Corporation Commission beginning next week.

Corporation Commission Chairwoman Lea Márquez Peterson, a Tucson Republican, said she plans to invite her fellow commissioners to join her in hosting a series of virtual and in-person town halls and public comment sessions on the proposed energy rules this fall.

“Now that we have the cost information we’ve requested, we can discuss the pros and cons of the proposed clean energy objectives openly and transparently and let customers guide our decision on whether to adopt the proposed rules,” Márquez Peterson said.

In late May, the commission on a 3-2 vote approved draft rules requiring state-regulated utilities including Tucson Electric Power Co. and Arizona Public Service Co. to generate all of their power from renewable sources like solar and wind by 2070.