Home prices spike nearly 30% in some parts of Tucson

Rogers said homes in the $250,000 to $300,000 range are getting an average of 27 offers.

"It's a little unusual to see that," he said. "And, it's not just institutional investors but some buyers who sold a home on the west coast for $2.1 million."

While increasing mortgage rates might cool some heels, initially the threat of a war between Russia and Ukraine, which is now reality, has Wall Street nervous and investors looking to pull out money for other investments.

"With everything going on in the world, my stock might be in question," Rogers said. "Now I'm going to look at something more stable, maybe a second home or maybe a larger home."

Alleviating the housing crunch

The west side of Tucson had the smallest percentage increase in average home prices from January 2021 to January 2022 — a 2.1% rise from $372,335 to $380,248. The boundaries are roughly Interstate 10, west to the Tucson Mountains, north to Avra Valley Road and South to Ajo Way.