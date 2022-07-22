Homebuilders tapping the brakes in Tucson amid rising costs

"There's been a considerable drop-off in new sales as well as cancellations," Godlewski said. "Someone who wanted that home six months ago when interest rates were at 3 or 4% and now is more than 6% can't do it. They'd rather walk away."
Builders are watching closely, wary of the overconfidence that resulted in the housing crash.
"The memories of 2008 still linger," Godlewski said. "They're not going to risk getting involved in a project that looked good six months ago — they have to look at it in real time."
In April of this year, the top five homebuilders for permits were:
Meritage: 71
KB Home: 55
Lennar Homes: 42
Richmond American: 39
Pulte Homes: 30
In June those permit numbers dropped to 30, 17, 30, 11 and 21, respectively.
Godlewski hopes it's a temporary pause.
"Because this doesn't help the supply or inventory issues that we have."
Demand remains
In the resale realm, buyers seemed to pull back as well.
Comparing June 2021 to June 2022 there was a 19.31% drop in resale homes, from 2,496 to 2,014.
The average resale price in June was $396,401.
"Resale buyers responded to the concerning economic news and institutional buyers, flippers, and small-scale investor buyers held back also," said local housing analyst Jim Daniel.
He believes the heightened caution is an offset to the bright-eyed optimism of just a few months ago.
"We're forecasting a 10 to 15% drop for the year in permits," said Daniel, with R.L. Brown Housing Reports. "But that's on the back of 17% increases two years in a row."
He expects builders will adjust floor plans or diversify into other types of housing, such as built for rent homes or townhomes.
"They know the entry-level buyers are the ones hit the hardest," Daniel said. "They're tapping the brakes to figure out ways to make the product more affordable."
Builders haven't had to slash the price of existing homes and the population growth in Tucson and Arizona will continue to drive demand for new housing.
"There are housing markets across the country that would love to have the housing activity that Tucson has," Daniel said. "We're not going into this with our hair on fire."
Javier Vasquez, of Koedyker and Kenyon Construction, prepares to stucco one of the few homes still under construction in La Estancia near South Wilmot Road and I-10 in Tucson on July 22, 2022. Homebuilders are pausing construction due to rising interest rates, among other factors. This could exacerbate the local housing shortage as the average new home prices pushes closer to $500,000.