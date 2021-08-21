Homes that take in troubled kids from Tucson face state shutdown, federal tax woes

In a recent presentation to Cochise County's Board of Supervisors posted on the county's YouTube channel, Lacey did not mention the state's bid to shut down the two homes. Instead, he handed out promotional pamphlets, listed the charity's achievements and told the board he is "trying to expand services.

"I know this stuff like the back of my hand," he said.

"It broke my heart"

Alexis Valenzuela of South Tucson was 17 when she spent six months at Mary's Mission four years ago and describes it as "the worst experience of my life."

Valenzuela said her grandparents raised her because her mom was a substance abuser. She said she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorder and ended up at Mary's Mission after her grandparents died.

These days, she said, her life has taken a turn for the better. Now 21, Valenzuela has a 7-month-old daughter, is engaged to the baby's father and studies at Pima Community College hoping to one day make a career of helping troubled girls.

Valenzuela said she ended up running away from the girls' home and later sought counseling on her own after turning 18.