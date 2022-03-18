How a California company was lured to Tucson by a remote worker

He said other employees began expressing interest in Tucson and two managers moved here to open an office and have since hired 12 team members with plans to grow to 20 this year.

"We found that Tucson is a great market for finding workers," Kolsky said. "Tucson's got its own culture and economy and snowbirds and the university — it's 10 Palm Springs put together."

Being in the 5151 E. Broadway building was a plus.

"We like having a fun, vintage building," Kolsky said.

Developed in 1973 by Philip Wise of New York and Tucson's Joe Cesare, president of Broadway Realty and Trust Co., the building was formerly known as the Great Western Bank Building.

It is 17 stories tall and, at 261,000 square feet, still one of the largest office buildings in Tucson.

Scott Seldin bought the building in 2009.

"It's a great story for Tucson," Seldin said. "For a small, dynamic company this is a much nicer place to live and affordable."

The pandemic's impact on office buildings was particularly troubling, Seldin said.