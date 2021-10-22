How Tucson's real estate market has changed over the last 50 years

With those new skills, I was able to identify commercial properties with the potential to reward my clients with 20% or more annual investment returns.

If you believe in and invest in your own deals, you will find investors who want to invest with you. Now you are the sponsor, the managing member of the LLC, the buyer broker, the developer, the property manager, the supervising contractor, and the selling broker. (Unfortunately, you’re also the loan guarantor…. but that’s a different story).

You can make money providing all these services for your partners. If your investment skills are good, you will have partners for life. While I’m giving old man advice, use sunscreen, take risks, differentiate yourself as an expert, get more education, teach your skill set to others, treat people fairly, and never get seriously in debt to anyone who says they cried at the end of Scarface.

Q. Where is the market is headed in the next 10 years?

A. I don’t know. I won’t be around. As economist John Kenneth Galbraith once said, ‘Economic forecasts only exist to make astrology look respectable.’

Q. Is there one particular project or transaction that stands out to you?