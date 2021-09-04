Hudbay owns extensive private land on Santa Ritas' west slope

Hudbay officials say they won’t have much in specifics as to how they might use any of these lands until the company completes its drilling and finishes a preliminary economic assessment of the west slope deposits in the first half of 2022.

Could reduce government oversight

Rosemont’s leading environmental opponents say they’re surprised and very concerned at the scale of the private land holdings the company has accumulated over the years. They say mining on the west slope would destroy habitat for jaguars and other wildlife just as much as a Rosemont Mine on the east slope would, and will use large amounts of water.

Of particular concern to these groups — Save the Scenic Santa Ritas and the Center for Biological Diversity — is the possibility that the company could build a mine totally on private land. That would greatly reduce the amount of government oversight of a project there, the opponents say.

“They’re going to be using a huge amount of water that we don’t have and causing devastation to the mountain,” said Gayle Hartmann, president of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas.

Company officials have said they won’t be able to discuss potential water supplies for a possible west slope mine until they’re further along in planning for it.