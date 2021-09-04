Hudbay says it's land-rich on the Santa Ritas' west slope

The company that's considering open-pit mining on the Santa Rita Mountains' west slope has obtained extensive private land holdings there. It says they're large enough to accommodate waste-rock and tailings disposal left over after copper is extracted.
Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. says it owns about 2,400 acres of private land on the west slope, which faces Sahuarita and Green Valley. That's besides the 1,250 acres it has acquired through patented mining claims and where it is now drilling for copper. It calls this area Copper World, which includes four copper deposits it is exploring through drilling.
That area is separate from the Rosemont copper deposit that Hudbay and three predecessor companies have tried without success since the 1980s to mine on the Santa Ritas' east slope, facing the Sonoita Highway.
The patented claims, filed long ago by prior companies and individuals, allowed the private parties to obtain federal land for the purpose of mineral exploration at a low price.
Hudbay officials also say they hope to explore "in the future" for possible copper deposits on thousands of acres of nearby federal lands on the west slope to which it has filed mining claims but doesn't own. Those claims are known as unpatented claims. Unlike the patented claims, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service regulate exploration and mining on them.
Hudbay officials say they won't have much in specifics as to how they might use any of these lands until the company completes its drilling and finishes a preliminary economic assessment of the west slope deposits in the first half of 2022.
Could reduce government oversight
Rosemont's leading environmental opponents say they're surprised and very concerned at the scale of the private land holdings the company has accumulated over the years. They say mining on the west slope would destroy habitat for jaguars and other wildlife just as much as a Rosemont Mine on the east slope would, and will use large amounts of water.
Of particular concern to these groups — Save the Scenic Santa Ritas and the Center for Biological Diversity — is the possibility that the company could build a mine totally on private land. That would greatly reduce the amount of government oversight of a project there, the opponents say.
"They're going to be using a huge amount of water that we don’t have and causing devastation to the mountain," said Gayle Hartmann, president of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas.
Company officials have said they won't be able to discuss potential water supplies for a possible west slope mine until they're further along in planning for it.
How much Hudbay will be able to depend on private land alone for a west slope project isn't yet clear.
While its west-slope holdings of about 3,650 total acres are significant, they don't match the 5,431 acres of private, federal and state land that the Forest Service said in 2017 would be disturbed for construction of Rosemont, the disposal of mine wastes and building of various structures, roads and other facilities needed for that mining complex.
At Rosemont, about 2,450 acres are planned just for an open pit and for mine waste disposal.
If Hudbay wanted to build a west slope mine and associated facilities on the scale of Rosemont, it would also have to rely on some federal land there, increasing potential regulatory issues.
Asked about that by the Star, Hudbay replied: "We are in the process of investigating a number of scenarios that could lead to a mine plan for Copper World."
It is important to note that Copper World’s strip ratio — a measure of how much waste material must be removed to extract a specific amount of copper — is significantly less than Rosemont’s, the company said. That means less waste rock would be generated and stored than at Rosemont.
What's clear is that Hudbay plans a major push to mine the Copper World deposits. The west slope mining could be an alternative to Rosemont or in addition to it, should a federal court ruling now blocking Rosemont's construction be overturned, the company has said.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals held a hearing in February on an appeal by Hudbay and the federal government of that ruling, issued in late July 2019 by a federal judge in Tucson.
"Although we see that there's some time required in order to resolve Rosemont, regardless of whether we get the decision now or not, Copper World is a very, very, very compelling alternative, if we need an alternative or a very, very compelling add-on," Hudbay CEO Peter Kukielski told a group of mining industry analysts last month. "But for sure, we are going to push Copper World forward very hard."
CEO touts benefits of using private land
Hudbay's predecessor, Augusta Resource Corp., acquired the 1,250 acres of patented mining claim lands when it bought a total of 2,760 acres in the Santa Ritas back in 2005 for $20 million as a first step toward building the Rosemont project.
That land was purchased from investor and developer Yoram Levy, whose earlier efforts to sell the land to Pima County were rejected. County officials said Levy's asking price at the time of $11 million was excessive compared to earlier sale prices for it.
Drilling on the west-slope lands began about a year ago. Hudbay officials have since reported that the first round of drilling confirmed the presence of four copper deposits in the Copper World area. The deposits had higher grades of copper lying closer to the surface than was discovered at Rosemont, the company has said.
Since then, Hudbay has said it plans to spend $35 million total by the end of 2021 on drilling and studies of the Copper World mineral resource.
"Some of those drill results that I mentioned are pretty outstanding and the most interesting feature is that mineralization starts from surface. So clearly, it's something that you can get into right away," Kukielski said during the company's Aug. 9 conference call with analysts.
The company is also evaluating several other areas on private lands it owns outside the mining claims areas that it's identified as "targets" for possible copper discoveries through geophysical surveys, Kukielski told analysts. Geophysical surveys use ground-based sensing techniques to produce detailed images or maps of areas.
Since Augusta bought the original Rosemont site in 2005, Augusta and Hudbay have acquired at least $15 million worth of other private land on the west slope, either directly or through third-party purchases, Pima County land records show.
Hudbay through its Arizona subsidiary Rosemont Copper bought 35 acres from three landowners just this year, with a $1 million purchase of 20 acres occurring last month.
In the Aug. 9 call, CEO Kukielski stressed the benefits, from the company's standpoint, of doing a mine on private land versus public land, due to the lesser amount of government oversight and control.
The company would need only two major state permits, one regulating air quality and the other aimed at protecting the underlying aquifer from contamination.
Those permits are "much simpler" than the federal permits required for Rosemont, he said. "I would venture to guess" it would take Hudbay one to two years to obtain the permits, he said.
It took 12 years for Hudbay and Augusta to obtain permits from the Forest Service and the Army Corps for Rosemont.
"Those are the two types of permits we successfully defended in the past at Rosemont," said Cashel Meagher, Hudbay's vice president and chief operating officer, speaking of the two state permits, Rosemont's air quality and aquifer protection permits. The company and the state won in court when opponents challenged those permits.
Government land might also be needed
But at the same time, Meagher told analysts the exploration efforts are also trying to learn if the Copper World discoveries "extend onto government land."
Hudbay's west-slope properties are intermingled, checkerboard style, with Bureau of Land Management lands.
On the federal lands, Hudbay has 101 nonpatented mining claims, including eight it located this year, BLM said. Those claims also include 18 that Rosemont Copper purchased rights to this year from another private company, Sahuarita Mining 386 Ltd.
To the west and north of Hudbay's holdings lies the massive state-owned, University of Arizona-run Santa Rita Experimental Range, a 52,000-acre parcel used for long-term experimental research on grasslands and desert scrubs and also for cattle grazing.
So far, BLM hasn't received any inquiries from the mining company about possible exploration of the 101 claims, bureau spokeswoman June Lowery said.
Also, Hudbay said it's not interested in exploring the state lands for copper.
If Hudbay wants to explore on more than 5 acres or conduct mining on the BLM lands, it must submit a plan of operations that, like Rosemont's plan, would be subject to public comment, Lowery said.
That activity would also require environmental analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act, with the level of analysis dependent on how extensive Hudbay's operations would be.
BLM's standard for approving mining is also, in the eyes of some observers, stricter than that of the Forest Service. The service has said it can't legally say "no" to a proposed mine on its land unless it will violate environmental laws. BLM, by contrast, says it can't approve a mining plan until determining the proposed plan won't cause "unnecessary or undue degradation."
Longtime private engineering consultant Jim Kuipers told the Star that "you have hit the nail on the head" in asking about the importance of the company avoiding public lands.
Arizona has mining-friendly policies
When it comes to state permitting, "Arizona is perhaps the most industry-friendly in the U.S.," said Kuipers, who reviewed the Rosemont project as an Environmental Protection Agency consultant from 2009 through 2017. He's also worked for other government agencies, tribes, conservation groups and mining companies during a 40-year career.
Arizona gets high marks in the latest annual survey from a private group ranking attractiveness to mining companies of states, Canadian provinces and other government entities. It's conducted by the Fraser Institute, a nonprofit Canadian research group with a conservative-libertarian bent.
Fraser's February 2021 survey ranked Arizona seventh among 77 government jurisdictions for mining-friendly policies. Taking into account the quality of mineral geology, along with policies, Arizona ranked second, the institute said.
It might be possible but would be challenging for Hudbay to avoid putting waste rock and tailings on public land while mining on private land in a checkerboard property ownership setting, Kuipers said.
"However, that has been done elsewhere," he said, citing Asarco's Mission Mine complex in Sahuarita where the comapny leased land from the Tohono O'Odham Nation to avoid using public land for waste rock disposal, Kuipers said.
"Very disturbing," mine opponent says
To environmentalist Randy Serraglio, "it’s automatically a concern when a mining company starts snapping up private land. It means they're looking at destroying it for profit."
"The Santa Ritas are a cohesive ecosystem. Just because they are (now exploring) on the west side and not the east side doesn’t mean no impact," said Serraglio, a conservation advocate for the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity.
Most of Hudbay's west-slope land was left out of the federally designated critical habitat for the endangered jaguar. But since its land is surrounded by critical habitat on three sides, Serraglio said noise, blasting activities, truck traffic and lights from a copper mine could hurt the critical habitat's usefulness to the jaguar.
Hartmann, president of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, found it "very disturbing" to learn Hudbay owns that much land on the west slope. But she said it might be hard for the company to access some of it for mining because it will have to cross BLM land to reach it.
"This is going to be a lot of concern for people who live on the west side of the Santa Ritas," said Hartmann.
Fortunately, in Hartmann's view, a federal judge in Tucson has thrown out the Trump administration's rule that removed any federal authority over streams and washes that only carry water after rains, which exist on the west slope. That means if Hudbay needs to discharge any fill material into the washes, it will need a federal Clean Water Act permit.
"There has to be some consideration for this, given there are springs on the west side," she said. "They've been mapped and we've gone out there."
Size of mine will be key
Hudbay's ability to build a mine complete with disposal facilities on the west slope will depend on the size of the mine it wants, said Brad Ross, a University of Arizona professor of practice in mining and geological engineering.
"Mines can be from 10 acres on up. The land position always dictates how large of a mine that you can have," he said. "But you can certainly build a mine on that much space. I think you've got to just listen to what they are saying."
"Until we do (more) drilling we don’t have any idea if there will be a mine or how large it will be," said Ross, a registered mining engineer with 40 years experience in mining. He also teaches a course in engineering and sustainable development that discusses mining.
To understand impacts of a mine like that, he said, "that's why you do environmental impact statements and such.
"There’s always going to be a debate as to whether to produce that copper. But we as a society are demanding more and more copper every year. That’s going to have to come from someplace," he said. "The key is, how do you minimize the impact?"
That Hudbay is drilling in an historic underground mining district makes sense, he added. The early underground mining districts had to have almost 5% copper in the ore deposits to be economically worthwhile, he said.
"You can’t tell at this point if it's economically recoverable. There’s too little information to tell," Ross said. "That takes a qualified person or competent person to do that type of analysis. It takes a huge effort."
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.