Hudbay says it's land-rich on the Santa Ritas' west slope

"Very disturbing," mine opponent says

To environmentalist Randy Serraglio, "it’s automatically a concern when a mining company starts snapping up private land. It means they're looking at destroying it for profit."

"The Santa Ritas are a cohesive ecosystem. Just because they are (now exploring) on the west side and not the east side doesn’t mean no impact," said Serraglio, a conservation advocate for the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity.

Most of Hudbay's west-slope land was left out of the federally designated critical habitat for the endangered jaguar. But since its land is surrounded by critical habitat on three sides, Serraglio said noise, blasting activities, truck traffic and lights from a copper mine could hurt the critical habitat's usefulness to the jaguar.

Hartmann, president of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, found it "very disturbing" to learn Hudbay owns that much land on the west slope. But she said it might be hard for the company to access some of it for mining because it will have to cross BLM land to reach it.

"This is going to be a lot of concern for people who live on the west side of the Santa Ritas," said Hartmann.