Huge expansion planned for Tucson's Fox Theatre

Tucson's historic Fox Theatre is planning a major expansion to its downtown venue that will include event space, bars and a rooftop terrace.
The nearly 100-year-old venue, at 17 W. Congress St., will expand to the adjacent Bruegger's Bagels building on the east and get a new entrance and lobby.
The Rio Nuevo board has agreed to sell the theatre back to the
Fox Theatre Foundation so it can be used as collateral to finance the expansion.
"This intersection is the Times Square of Tucson," Brent Davis, chairman of the Fox Theatre board, told Rio Nuevo. "The Fox is a legacy institution, linking Tucson's past, present and future."
Rio Nuevo bought the Fox Theatre in 2014 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
This sale will return the property to Fox for $100 and Rio Nuevo pledged an additional $2 million in matching dollars toward the renovation.
The 20,000-square-foot expansion will cost about $21 million and Fox donors have already made significant pledges toward the expansion, said Bonnie Schock, executive director of Fox Theatre.
Pledge amounts range from $1,000 to $1 million.
"We have to invest in keeping Fox ahead of the curve " she told the board, so that the future generations to get acquainted with Fox.
The new design will be compatible with the original architecture and will not distract from the iconic Fox sign, said Michael Becherer, a partner with the local architecture firm, Swaim Associates.
The lobby will have a bar and the second floor could be used for speaking events, small music events or a sit-down lunch or dinner for different groups.
A screen wrapped above the new entrance will display current and upcoming events.
There will be no changes to the registered historic theater space.
The addition of food, beverage, catering and gift shop will benefit the Rio Nuevo district because it can collect a portion of that sales tax.
Schock said annual attendance in 2019 was 86,8000 and that is projected to grow to 164,300 by the third year of operation because of added opportunities for different types of events.
Taxable food, beverage, catering and retail was $301,000 in 2019 and expected to grow to $3.1 million by the third year of operation.
"If Fox does not acquire those adjacent properties, they will be sold or leased to something irrelevant to Fox," Rio Nuevo board chairman Fletcher McCusker said. "What makes this work is the potential 951 percent return on investment on food, beverage and catering."
"While there are many unknowns and much more to explore before the Fox board determines the right next steps, we are grateful for Rio Nuevo’s actions," Schock said. "We all look forward to the possibilities that may lie just around the corner, and to sharing more as this concept evolves in the coming months.”
The board unanimously approved the deal at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
In other business, the Rio Nuevo board also voted to invest $512,000 to expand Empire Pizza at 137 E. Congress St., near Sixth Avenue; $250,000 to recruit retail to the closed Crescent Tobacco Shop & More at 200 E. Congress St. and potentially invest $1.5 to buy the Indian Trading Post and identify new retail for the space at 60 E. Congress St. in what McCusker called "a needed reactivation of important downtown corners."
Photos: Fox Tucson Theatre through the years
Fox Tucson Theatre
The Fox Tucson Theatre after an $80,000 remodeling that included a box office and an all-glass front in October 1956.
Tucson Daily Citizen 1956
Fox Tucson Theatre
The lobby of the Fox Tucson Theatre in 1956.
Tucson Citizen
Fox Tucson Theatre
The shuttered Fox Theatre on West Congress Street, people waiting for their bus to arrive, December 30, 1980.
H. Darr Beiser / Tucson Citizen
Fox Tucson Theatre
Montie Montana and family entertain the Mickey Mouse Club on stage at the Fox Theatre in the 1930s.
Handout
Fox Tucson Theatre
It was a trip down memory lane as Rosemary Franco Henderson led the gang in a chorus of "Minnie's Yoo Hoo," the original Mickey Mouse Club theme song, in 1987. Henderson and others gathered at the Tucson office of the Arizona Historical Society to celebrate the good old days when club members sang the song at the old Fox Theatre downtown.
Bruce McClelland / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Promotion for "The Gay Divorcee," a 1934 movie musical, shown at the Fox Theatre in Tucson, ca 1930s.
Arizona Historical Society
Fox Tucson Theatre
Downtown Tucson, looking southeast from the Old Pima County Courthouse in 1949. The historic Valley Bank building towers in the background. At the time it was the tallest building in the city. The back of the Fox Theatre is in front of the Valley Bank building. At right the St. Augustine Cathedral.
Reginald Russell Photography
Fox Tucson Theatre
Herb Stratfor, executive director of the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation, shines a flashlight on the wall to show the work on the columns during a tour of the Fox Theatre on June 9, 2005.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Workers from Action Demolition remove part of the floor for restoration on January 5, 2005 in downtown Tucson in the main theatre at the Fox Theatre.
Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The newly-hung marquee at the historic Fox Theatre in 2002.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
A huge star is the focal point of an art deco painted ceiling at the old Fox Theatre. The star is where the theatre's chandelier hangs, but was lowered for restoration. The white circular spot in the upper right corner is from water damage. The 1920's art deco theater is being restored to its original condition.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Volunteers move a huge tangle of old cable off the stage of the Fox Theatre in downtown Tucson on March 17, 2002 as part of the theatre's continuing restoration. The old cables were used to raise and lower backgrounds and for curtains.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Volunteers excavate the old orchestra pit of the Fox Theatre in downtown Tucson on March 17, 2002 as part of the theatre's continuing restoration.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
A newly restored main chandelier hangs above the Fox Theatre in downtown Tucson as volunteers excavate the old orchestra pit and remove the wooden stage floor on March 17, 2002 as part of the theatre's continuing restoration.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
One of the original seats from the Fox Theatre on March 4, 2004. The seats will be recovered in a duplicate fabric during renovation of the downtown theatre now scheduled to open in summer 2005.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The original projection room door from the Fox Theatre on March 4, 2004.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Volunteers excavate the old orchestra pit and remove the wooden stage floor of the Fox Theatre in downtown Tucson on March 17, 2002 as part of the theatre's continuing restoration.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The interior of the old Fox Theatre, shown in 2001, slowly comes to life again after years of neglect. The 1920's art deco theater is being restored to its original condition.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation unveiled The Fox Theatre's restored entryway and new ticketing and concession area to the public Thursday, October 20, 2005.
Lindsay A. Miller / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Finish carpenter Rick Mousaw with Crown Interiors works in the lower lobby of the Fox Theatre in downtown Tucson, Ariz., as crews work feverishly to complete construction on the facility on December 27, 2005. There were about 50-60 people are scrambling, working 12-14 hour shifts to get it done.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Interior of the Fox Theatre before restoration work.
Courtesy Fox Tucson Theatre
Fox Tucson Theatre
Restoration expert Erma Duran works on the wiring of the old Fox Theatre's chandelier. The star shaped chandelier was lowered from the ceiling to be restored. The 1920's art deco theater was restored to its original condition in 2001.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Restoration expert Erma Duran works on the wiring of the old Fox Theatre's chandelier in 2002. The star shaped chandelier was lowered from the ceiling (in background) where a star is painted where the chandelier hangs. The 1920's art deco theater is being restored to its original condition.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Volunteers with the The Fox Tucson Theatre finish changing all 120 bulbs in the main chandelier on July 27, 2009. The lighting fixture, an original from the theatre's construction in 1929-1930, was repaired as part of the multi-year restoration effort and was re-lit for the first time in 27 years by former Fox manager Roy Drachman.
James Gregg / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
2Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation unveiled The Fox Theatre's restored entryway and new ticketing and concession area to the public on October 20, 2005.
Lindsay A. Miller / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Adrian Phillips, with Phillips Organ Co. and Associates, places pipes in the cramped quarters of the organ loft to prepare the The Mighty Wurlitzer organ for a weekend reveal at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., April 11, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The new sign was installed at the Fox Theatre in 2002 with the help of Jim Lara, front, and Doug Jones, both of Fluoresco Lighting and Signs.
Renee Sauer / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
A couple hundred people turned out for the re-lighting of the Fox Theatre sign on June 29, 2002.
Renee Sauer / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Rick Lintner and Steve Peterson wait to help people out of a bus and welcome them to the Fox Theatre on December 31, 2005 in Tucson, Ariz. The historic Fox opened its doors with a new years bash featuring Grammy award-winning musician Bruce Hornsby. The theatre which opened in 1930, closed it's doors in 1974.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The historic Fox Theatre opened it's doors with a new years bash featuring Grammy award-winning musician Bruce Hornsby in the First Magnus Auditorium, Saturday December 31, 2005.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The historic Fox Theatre opened it's doors with a new years bash featuring Grammy award-winning musician Bruce Hornsby in the First Magnus Auditorium, Saturday December 31, 2005. The photo shows the view from the balcony.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The historic Fox Theatre opened it's doors with a new years bash featuring Grammy award-winning musician Bruce Hornsby in the First Magnus Auditorium, Saturday December 31, 2005 in Tucson, Ariz. People gather in the lobby.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
In this photo, a depression-era taxi drops off someone in front of the Fox Theatre on reopening night in 2005. The theatre which opened in 1930, closed it's doors in 1974.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Light from a projector shines on the screen as projectionists work to match the sound and the picture at the historic Fox Theatre on Sept. 29, 2006.
Greg Bryan / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The Fox Tucson Theatre on March 8, 2004
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Ken Fedorick, from Las Cruces, N.M., checks the combination actions as he works on the computer interface for the The Mighty Wurlitzer organ for a weekend reveal at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., April 11, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. The organ will be played for the first time in 60 years this Saturday night. When finished, the four-manual organ will eventually feature a 30-rank pipe system.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Ken Fedorick, from Las Cruces, N.M., gets to work on the computer interface on the The Mighty Wurlitzer organ for a weekend reveal at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., April 11, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Tucson native and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Linda Ronstadt talks with Jeff Haskell during the Sunday Evening Forum at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W Congress St. on October 5, 2014. The Grammy award winner and pop and country music icon recently announced she has been diagnosed with Parkinson Disease. In addition to being inducted in the Hall of Fame she was also honored with the National Medal of Arts.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Saundie Senne models a dress by Melanie Lockwood and Victoria Villela at the Fox Tucson Theatre on April 12, 2012.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Rachel Yocom models a dress by designer Phillip Manus in the lobby of the Fox Tucson Theatre on Tuesday, April 10, 2012
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Pop-country artist and Grammy Award winner Glen Campbell performs at the Fox Tucson Theatre during his farewell tour on February 15, 2012.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The Fox Tucson Theatre, downtown, Dec. 11, 2014.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Carol Cardenas, left, who played Babe, and Jaime Contreras who played Kevin Kennedy, walk the red carpet at the Fox Tucson Theatre for the premiere of the locally produced horror movie The Z, Thursday Oct. 29, 2015, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
The film finally hits the big screen at the Fox Tucson Theatre for the red carpet premiere of the locally produced horror movie The Z, Thursday Oct. 29, 2015, Tucson, Ariz. Local production company, Medrosa Film Productions used the city of Tucson as a backdrop for their flick about a pack of supernatural predators stalking humans as prey.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Fox Tucson Theatre
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence speaks at his rally at the Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., on Aug. 2, 2016, in downtown Tucson, Ariz. Pence is on the GOP ticket with presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
