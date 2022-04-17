Internal federal documents show disagreement over grazing near Tucson

Associated Press photo

Call me a tarantula. Or you can call me the largest spider in Arizona, just please don't call me scary. There are as many as 30 species of tarantulas in the state, and we are found throughout the world.

Look at me. Generally we have a body length of about 2 to 4 inches. The females are stockier than the males and usually are blond to brown in color. The males are black. These gals wouldn't think of shaving their legs, and indeed our legs are quite hairy! The guys have reddish hair on their abdomens.

Below ground. We are all nocturnal and spend our days quite content in our holes. In fact, we may live in the same burrow for years, expanding it as we grow. We are very neat and make sure the area around the hole entrance does not have piles of soil to give away its location. We line the outside of the entrance with silk to alert us of prey that might be approaching. We even cover the opening when we are home and resting.

Home is not where the heart is. When the males reach maturity at about 8 to 10 years, they start wandering about looking for love. This is usually from June to October. After mating, it is very important that the male depart the scene quickly! The males generally do not live more than a year after maturity. The females may live for many more years after they start breeding. There are lots of predators in a tarantula's world, and the survival rate for the spiderlings is quite low. It is estimated that a female will produce only two youngsters that make it to maturity.

Gentle giants. We may look imposing and frightening, but we are really very docile and don't see very well. We won't cause you any problems unless we are provoked. Our venom would not really hurt you, but our bite sure would. Our hair can be rather irritating if you come in contact with it. So if you just observe me and let me go about my business, we can all get along here in the desert where we both live.