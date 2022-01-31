Intimate dining: Tucson eats to get you in the mood this Valentine's Day

Chef Nate Martin opened up Nate’s Italian Kitchen amid the pandemic after running a ghost kitchen with 10 different concepts off of East Tanque Verde Road for most of 2020.

Martin, who wanted that interaction with the customers, said the brick-and-mortar restaurant took off quickly.

“I posted on Facebook that we were going to try a soft opening and maybe 50 people showed up,” he said. “The following weekend, there was a line out the door.”

These days, Martin says his kitchen staff is putting out up to 180 takeout orders a day, with 60-80 tables dining in.

“It has been crazy,” he said. “I have had zero time to focus on anything but cooking.”

One of Martin’s claims to fame is his large portions. If you bring a date to Nate’s, our advice is to share a plate. Not only will you be able to nibble on the same gargantuan plate of spaghetti and meatballs like Lady and the Tramp, you’ll have plenty to pack into doggy bags for lunch the next day.

“Italian foods are like a shared thing,” Martin said. “Plus, I like to eat a lot. That’s why our portions are so big.”