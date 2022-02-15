Investors buy shopping center on Tucson's south side for $7.1M

A south side shopping center has been bought by out-of-town investors for $7.1 million.
Centre Point Plaza, 1992 E. Irvington Road, has 46,685 square feet of retail space and is anchored by Food City and surrounded by residential and commercial properties.
Older shopping centers in the Tucson area have been of interest to investors who often bring in new tenants or redevelop them, industry officials say.
No changes have been announced for Centre Point, at the corner of Irvington Road and Campbell Avenue.
Jon O’Shea, with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, represented the seller, EJC Properties of Tucson. The buyer, Centre Point Plaza LLC, was represented by Maha Odeh Arnold of Regal Properties, a San Diego-based real estate services company.
Other recent real estate transactions include:
114 Laguna LLC bought Commons at 114 Apartments, a 39-unit complex at 114 W. Laguna Street, from B Ave Investments LLC & Gary B. Evans for $3.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
Lucy & Co. Inc., doing business as Camp Bow Wow, bought the building at 7810 E. Broadway for $690,400 to open a dog day care and boarding center with training and grooming services. The seller, Centre East Center, was represented by Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker. Brian Harpel, with Velocity Retail Group, represented the buyer.
Culture, a New York City-based yogurt company, bought a 2,540-square-foot building at 5450 E. Fifth St. for $285,000 to open its first Arizona store. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the transaction.
Solar Industries Inc. leased 30,000 square feet of industrial space at Britannia Business Center, 3480 E. Britannia Drive, from Britannia Tucson LLC. Jesse Blum and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, handled the transaction.
Motion Industries Inc., leased 23,476 square feet of industrial space from Daybreak Industrial QOB LLC in Daybreak Distribution Center, 6360 S. Tucson Blvd. Picor’s Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker handled the transaction.
Kettlelicious LLC leased 1,120 square feet of industrial space at Palo Verde Business Center, 3860 S. Palo Verde Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com