Investors buy shopping center on Tucson's south side for $7.1M

A south side shopping center has been bought by out-of-town investors for $7.1 million.

Centre Point Plaza, 1992 E. Irvington Road, has 46,685 square feet of retail space and is anchored by Food City and surrounded by residential and commercial properties.

Older shopping centers in the Tucson area have been of interest to investors who often bring in new tenants or redevelop them, industry officials say.

No changes have been announced for Centre Point, at the corner of Irvington Road and Campbell Avenue.

Jon O’Shea, with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, represented the seller, EJC Properties of Tucson. The buyer, Centre Point Plaza LLC, was represented by Maha Odeh Arnold of Regal Properties, a San Diego-based real estate services company.

Other recent real estate transactions include:

114 Laguna LLC bought Commons at 114 Apartments, a 39-unit complex at 114 W. Laguna Street, from B Ave Investments LLC & Gary B. Evans for $3.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.