Investors team up to buy 50 Tucson homes through crowdfunding platform

A group of investors from around the country has teamed up to buy 50 Tucson homes that will be used as rental properties.

The 49 investors spent $14.5 million on the single-family homes using the crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul.

The site allows sponsors of a project to connect with investors interested in smaller opportunities, said Ian Rosa, vice present of RealtyMogul, who handled this transaction for the undisclosed investors.

He said before crowdfunding, someone looking for partners in an investment idea called around to people they knew.

“This broadens the base,” Rosa said.

The Tucson investment opportunity was appealing because of the city’s growth and lower cost of living, compared to Phoenix.

“There are a lot of people who can’t afford to buy a home and don’t want to live in an apartment,” Rosa said. “We like the Tucson market and the single family residential rental idea.”

Single family homes as rentals have become very popular in the Tucson market, as well as other parts of the country that are experiencing a pandemic-inspired transplant of remote workers looking to leave big, congested cities.