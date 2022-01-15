It's always playtime at University of Arizona archive devoted to video games

Growing collection

And there's new stuff coming in all the time — so much of it these days that it’s hard to keep up, especially with COVID restrictions on staffing.

The archive relies heavily on a team of interns, most of them UA students, to help document new arrivals, repair equipment, update the database, curate exhibits and send out items on loan to other researchers around the world.

Their assistants range in age from 11 to somewhere in their 60s. Multilingual interns are especially helpful when it comes to cataloging items with foreign titles that would otherwise be impossible to file away and find again.

At the moment, though, there are several file drawers filled with fresh artifacts waiting to be processed.

McAllister says "casual donations" account for most of the backlog. “It's not uncommon for us to come into the archive and discover a Hefty bag full of random stuff with no attribution whatsoever. You know, maybe just (a note that says), ‘Thought you guys might want this,’” he says.

Occasionally, they get a request for an item they don’t already have, so they will seek it out from a collector or on eBay.