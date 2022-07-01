Judge: Arizona prison medical care "grossly inadequate"

PHOENIX — The care provided by the state at prison is "plainly grossly inadequate'' and state officials are acting "with deliberate indifference'' to the substantial risk of harm to inmates, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

In a 200-page order, Judge Roslyn Silver lays out facts she said that shows not only were top prison officials aware of conditions that resulted in serious — and unnecessary — physical injury and death to inmates but that they actively ignored the problem.

Nor is this new.

The lawsuit was filed in 2012 on behalf of inmates. The state agreed to a settlement which was signed in 2015 promising to do better. Despite that, Silver pointed out that she has since found the state in contempt for failing to live up to that agreement, imposing fines of millions of dollars.

Despite all that, she said, the problems persist.

The Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, David Shinn, its current director, Larry Gann, director of the agency's Medical Services Contract Monitoring Bureau, are refusing to make the necessary fix, the judge said.

And they even have been purposely turning a blind eye to the unconstitutional conditions in the system that is responsible for more than 33,000 inmates, Silver wrote.

"Despite years of knowledge, driven by this litigation and defendants' monitoring of private healthcare contractors' performance, defendants have in fact made no significant attempts to substantively change the health care system and compel sufficient staffing," Silver wrote.

"Thus, defendants are acting with deliberate indifference to plaintiffs' serious medical and mental health care needs,'' she continued. And the judge said the testimony from both Shinn and Gann during the trial "provides compelling evidence of knowledge of the failures but a refusal to take meaningful measures to correct systemic flaws."

She even accused Shinn of being more interested in protecting himself than protecting inmates. Silver cited his decision to send a letter about staffing level to Centurion, the company that had the contract to provide health care for prisoners, but then concluding he didn't need to follow up.

"The only possible conclusion to draw is that Shinn had little interest in changing the underlying reality," the judge said. "Rather, his letter appears to have been nothing more than a half-hearted effort to generate a piece of paper he could cite to avoid contempt."

And that's just part of it.

"Shinn's testimony also made it clear he has adopted a strategy of pretending the problems he know about do not exist," the judge said. "Shinn's actions are not the type of actions a concerned administrator would have taken if he was actually interested in ensuring the undisputed failures were being resolved."

And she said that claims that inmate access to care exceeds that available to people in the community "is completely detached from reality."

It isn't just the lack of health care that Silver found violated constitutional requirements prohibiting cruel and unusual punishment. She also found that the Department of Corrections was guilty of "extreme social isolation'' of inmates in maximum security, lack of legally required recreation and even insufficient nutrition.

C.J. Karamargin, press aide to Gov. Doug Ducey who hired Shinn in 2019, had no immediate comment.

But the governor clearly has been on notice.

The agreement to improve conditions was signed during Ducey's first year in office. And the state was fined $1.4 million in 2018 for failing to live up to the performance measures to which it had agreed, with Silver imposing another $1.1 million penalty just last year.

What remains to be seen, however, is what the judge can do to get the state to finally comply, given that the millions of dollars of fines have not worked. Silver said she wants to hear from experts to can craft an injunction that complies with federal law giving judges the right to order certain actions.

One legal option, though rarely used, is to place the prison system into receivership, taking the management away from the government, including hiring necessary staff and implementing policies, and giving it to someone appointed by — and answering directly — to the court.

There's another potentially complicating factor.

Earlier this year, the state awarded a new contract for providing health care to NaphCare, taking it away from Centurion. That could potentially give the state an argument that conditions have changed, or, at least, will change.

But Silver, in her extensive ruling, made it clear she thinks the problem is not with whatever firm the state hires to provide health care but the failure of the state to make the changes necessary to comply with the law and provide proper care.

That includes policing the contracts they signed. The judge said the evidence shows that staffing is "significantly below" the levels for which the state contracted.

But that's just part of it. She said even Centurion has admitted that the contract staffing level, the requirement the state itself put on the firm, not only has never been achieved but is itself "insufficient."

And that, the judge said, is just part of the problem.

"The majority of medical staff care do not have necessary training or licensure to provide the type of care that is necessary to provide constitutionally adequate care," she explained. "This is a completely ineffective and toxic combination."

Attorneys for the state did not dispute the examples that Silver cited of inmates who died or were harmed due to lack of medical care but argued they were "simply isolated occurrences" that do not show a pattern or practice of providing deficient health care.

"But the overwhelming evidence shows these cases indicate the opposite," Silver wrote, pointing out the number of encounters each of these inmates had with the prison medical system, including many different personnel.

"It is impossible to conclude their treatment represented isolated occurrences," she said. "Rather, these outcomes show that if a prisoner develops as serious health condition while in ADCRR custody, he or she is at substantial risk of grievous harm or death due to medical personnel's inability to accurately assess and diagnose such conditions."

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

