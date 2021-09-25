Judge relaxes release rules for Tucson-area siblings charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Without the ankle monitor, she could attend appointments freely and, after the birth, take care of her newborn without restrictions, especially in emergency situations, she said in court documents.

She is the primary caretaker of her son and the ankle monitor prevents her from providing educational support for her son, who is home schooled, the documents said. If the ankle monitor were removed, she could participate in co-parenting drop off, educational activities outside the home, and required school field trips.

Prior to the requirement to wear the ankle monitor, she worked as a veterinary technician, but she no longer has a job. She is allowed to leave her home for employment, but three job opportunities were terminated early due to her inability to complete tasks because of the complications and restrictions imposed by the ankle monitor, she said in court documents.

She is the only caregiver to an elderly relative who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, and the ankle monitor prohibited her from participating in making decisions for her relative's health care and support, according to the documents.