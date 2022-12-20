Land on Tucson's south side sold for $1.1M for used car lot

Tucson broker Larsen Baker has sold the remaining 2.05 acres of vacant land at the northwest corner of Kino Parkway and Benson Highway.

The buyer, Split Rock Holdings LLC, plans to use the land for a used car dealership.

Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the seller, Kino Investment Associates LLC, an affiliate, in the $1.1 million sale. The buyer was self-represented.

Last year, Larsen Baker sold the adjoining 6.54 acres of land to CID Opportunity Zone QOB LLC for $1.3 million for an apartment development.

Other local real estate transactions include:

ProActive Physical Therapy Partners LLC leased 2,867 square feet of retail space at 1680 W. Irvington Road from LTNO 2 LLC. Ryan McGregor and Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the landlord. Aaron Thompson, with Landmark ACM, represented the tenant.

Old Pueblo Community Services leased 2,430 square feet of industrial space at Town Central Business Park, 4959 & 4961 E. 29th St., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

WSP USA Inc. leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place Business Center, 1870 W. Prince Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord. Daniel Dobric, with Newmark Knight Frank, represented the tenant.

Prancin’ Paws Pet Spaw LLC leased 1,680 square feet of retail space at Continental Ranch Plaza, 7850 N. Silverbell Road, from Cortaro Continental LLC. Greg Furrier and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord.