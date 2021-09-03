Lawsuit claims Ducey illegally cut off the extra $300 a week for jobless Arizonans

PHOENIX — A new lawsuit charges that Gov. Doug Ducey violated state law when he unilaterally cut off the extra $300 a week the unemployed in Arizona were getting.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Unemployed Workers United contends Arizona is required by the state to cooperate with the federal government to maximize benefits for those who are eligible.

Instead, that group, and several individuals who are also plaintiffs, say Ducey decided on his own that Arizonans should not get the extra money as of July 10. That left the unemployed in this state with benefits capped at $240 a week, the second lowest in the nation.

The lawsuit also contends Ducey's action is unconstitutional, saying the question of benefits belongs to the Arizona Legislature.

The plaintiffs want a court order for the state to reimburse those whose benefits were cut off.

There are about 100,000 Arizonans still collecting benefits who should also have been getting the extra $300 in federal money for the past eight weeks, said Paul Gattone, one of their lawyers. That comes out to $2,400 for each.

There was no immediate comment from the governor.