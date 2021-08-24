Live sports betting is coming to Tucson's Casino Del Sol next month

Tucson fans of live sports betting can now wager here in the Old Pueblo.

Next month, Casino Del Sol will open SolSports for such wagers at 5655 W. Valencia Road.

The new venue will be in the former Paradiso Lounge with 60 televisions, including jumbo flat screens, full bar, food service and six live betting windows.

Self-service betting kiosks will also be located at Casino of the Sun, 7406 S. Camino de Oeste.

This new addition is the result of the expanded gaming legislation passed by Arizona lawmakers in April.

Desert Diamond Casinos are also expected to offer these betting options this fall.

Casino Del Sol will serve as the sportsbook’s operator and bookmaker. OpenSports, a sports betting technology from Scientific Games, will serve as the backend platform powering SolSports.

“Our goal is to continue to add to our offerings, so we are looking forward to providing our guests with another exceptional gaming experience with our new sportsbook,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol. “SolSports will provide the ultimate environment for guests to watch and bet on their favorite professional and college sporting events.”