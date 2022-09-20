Local fruit and creamery shop to open in the Tucson foothills

A local fruit and creamery shop is coming to a shopping center in the foothills of Tucson.

Revive Fresh Bowls & Creamery leased 1,200 square feet at Ventana Village Shopping Center, 6890 E. Sunrise Drive, from EREP Ventana II LLC. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Owners Rebekah Slade and Pete Kolonelos will sell fresh bowls with ingredients such as açaí, mango, pitaya and yogurt as well as artisan toasts, smoothies and ice cream.

The first fresh bowl shop is expected to open early next year.

Kolonelos said they mainly use locally-sourced ingredients.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Sunnyslope Apartments LLC bought the 41-unit Sunnyslope Apartments at 150 E. Hardy Road from John Kevin Donahue for $5.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona bought the 19,558-square-foot office building at 1650 E. Fort Lowell Road for $2.7 million from Serenity Holdings VII LLC, a division of CODAC Behavioral Health Services. The seller was represented by Paul Hooker and Tom Nieman, with Picor. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

Delo University Bungalow LLC bought the seven-unit University Bungalows at 1647 N. Santa Rita Ave. from AZ 1647 Santa Rita LP for $1.2 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

ONETEN REI Guadalupe LLC bought 35,257 square feet of land at La Cañada Drive and Lambert Lane from Peregrine Investments LLC, for $540,000 to to develop a Tropical Smoothie Café restaurant. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

Nurturing Minds Learning Center LLC leased 4,646 square feet at 2099 E. River Road from The Junior League of Tucson to open a day care center. Dave Volk, Jeramy Price and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Starbucks Corp. leased 2,400 square feet at 4633 W. Ajo Way from Sixteenth & Ajo LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the tenant and Peter Villaescusa, with CBRE, represented the landlord.

Baked Well LLC, doing business as The Cookie Plug, leased 1,425 square feet in Sam Hughes Place, 446 N. Campbell Ave., from Harris Family Trust and Sandy Retail. Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.