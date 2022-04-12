Local theater company moving to new spot on Tucson's south side

Arizona Theatre Company has leased 22,560 square feet of industrial space on Tucson's south side for its production shop.

In addition to the production shop — where sets are built and costume inventory is stored — the home offices for administration will also be housed in the space at the Tucson International Business Center, 6363 S. Country Club Road, near Valencia Road.

Last year, the theatre sold one of its historic downtown buildings, The Glenwood Hotel at 343 S. Scott Ave., for $1.1 million. It had housed administrative staff for 14 years.

Founded in 1966, ATC is the professional theater of the state of Arizona and the only member of the League of Resident Theatres in the country that produces in two cities.

Picor brokers handled the lease. Paul Hooker represented the landlord, 6363 S Country Club LLC, and Robert Glaser represented the tenant.

Other recent real estate transactions include:

VRE Storage Tucson Kolb LLC bought the former Century Theatre at 770 N. Kolb Road for $4 million. The 45,556-square-foot building sits on six acres of land. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the seller and James Montgomery, with Verdad, represented the buyer.

701 E. Adams LLC bought the six-unit Adams Luxury Housing at 701 E. Adams St. from Firstadams LLC for $1.9 million. Picor's Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez represented both parties.

Boulder Terrace Partners LLC bought the five-unit Boulder Terrace Apartments at 202-206 N. Boulder Terrace from 202 N Boulder Terrace LLC for $1.1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

McDonald's USA LLC negotiated a 20-year ground lease with Vail-SSC LLC, for 57,209 square feet of restaurant space in the Vail Safeway Shopping Center, 13360-13410 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way in Vail. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord and Brian Harpel, with Velocity Retail Group, represented the tenant.

Ralph's Transfer Inc. leased 30,000 square feet of industrial space at 6760 S. Lisa Frank Ave. from Greenbean Investments LLC. Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord and Mark Irvin, with Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

