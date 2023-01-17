 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Tucson Real Estate

Looking for a tall ride? There's a new Tucson dealership for that

Off-road enthusiasts now have a new place to pick up a tall ride in Tucson.

Lifted Trucks has opened a dealership at 4545 W. Ina Road, just east of Interstate 10.

The Arizona company has been in business since 1995, building and selling trucks and customizing vehicles.

The new Tucson location has 75 vehicles on site and customers can also choose from the 700 additional trucks in the Arizona and Texas markets and have them shipped to Tucson.

Lifted Trucks has dealerships in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Paradise Valley and McKinney, Texas. 

“We are so excited to open the doors to our Tucson location,” said James Pillor, co-owner and president of Lifted Trucks. “Over the years we’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from our Arizona community, and we look forward to bringing our exceptional services to the Tucson market.”

People are also reading…

Other local real estate transactions include:

  • Jormar Investment Co. LLC bought 157,060 square feet of land located at the northeast corner of Cortaro Road and Interstate 10 from Cortaro Commercial JV LLC for $2 million to open a car dealership. Jeramy Price and Brenna Lacey, of Volk Co., and Chuck Wells, of Kidder Mathews, represented the seller.
  • Casey Family Programs bought a 6,240-square-foot building on 22,596 square feet of land at 220 E. Speedway from Common Ground Properties LLC for $1.2 million. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the buyer and Bruce Suppes, with CBRE, represented the seller.
  • 502 Silverbell LLC bought the 11,302-square-foot building at 502 N. Silverbell Road from Serenity Holdings III LLC for $925,000. Paul Hooker and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller.
  • William D. Marcue bought a 9,900-square-foot industrial building at 3525 S. Palo Verde Road from Paul E. Monson and Jan S. Monson for $830,000. Paul Hooker, Jesse Blum and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the seller. Enrique Gonzalez, with Realpros Real Estate, represented the buyer.
  • Granite Construction Co. leased 16,100 square feet of industrial space at North Tucson Business Center, 3755 N. Business Center Drive, from S&G Leasing LLC. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord.
  • Best Time of the Year LLC leased 3,200 square feet in Placita Del Norte, 5813 N. Oracle Road, from CAS Real Property LP. Greg Furrier and Natalie Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.
  • Starbucks Corp. leased 2,536 square feet of retail space at 3700 S. Sixth Ave. from 3700 S. 6th Avenue LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the tenant.

It's no secret that the way technology is affecting our everyday life has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With many companies struggling to find workers and pay higher wages, some retailers and restaurants are investing in robots and other technology. Source by: Stringr

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Women in Afghanistan facing bleak reality after latest Taliban restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News