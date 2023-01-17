Looking for a tall ride? There's a new Tucson dealership for that

Off-road enthusiasts now have a new place to pick up a tall ride in Tucson.
Lifted Trucks has opened a dealership at 4545 W. Ina Road, just east of Interstate 10.
The Arizona company has been in business since 1995, building and selling trucks and customizing vehicles.
The new Tucson location has 75 vehicles on site and customers can also choose from the 700 additional trucks in the Arizona and Texas markets and have them shipped to Tucson.
Lifted Trucks has dealerships in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Paradise Valley and McKinney, Texas.
“We are so excited to open the doors to our Tucson location,” said James Pillor, co-owner and president of Lifted Trucks. “Over the years we’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from our Arizona community, and we look forward to bringing our exceptional services to the Tucson market.”
Other local real estate transactions include:
- Jormar Investment Co. LLC bought 157,060 square feet of land located at the northeast corner of Cortaro Road and Interstate 10 from Cortaro Commercial JV LLC for $2 million to open a car dealership. Jeramy Price and Brenna Lacey, of Volk Co., and Chuck Wells, of Kidder Mathews, represented the seller.
- Casey Family Programs bought a 6,240-square-foot building on 22,596 square feet of land at 220 E. Speedway from Common Ground Properties LLC for $1.2 million. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the buyer and Bruce Suppes, with CBRE, represented the seller.
- 502 Silverbell LLC bought the 11,302-square-foot building at 502 N. Silverbell Road from Serenity Holdings III LLC for $925,000. Paul Hooker and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller.
- William D. Marcue bought a 9,900-square-foot industrial building at 3525 S. Palo Verde Road from Paul E. Monson and Jan S. Monson for $830,000. Paul Hooker, Jesse Blum and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the seller. Enrique Gonzalez, with Realpros Real Estate, represented the buyer.
- Granite Construction Co. leased 16,100 square feet of industrial space at North Tucson Business Center, 3755 N. Business Center Drive, from S&G Leasing LLC. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Best Time of the Year LLC leased 3,200 square feet in Placita Del Norte, 5813 N. Oracle Road, from CAS Real Property LP. Greg Furrier and Natalie Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 2,536 square feet of retail space at 3700 S. Sixth Ave. from 3700 S. 6th Avenue LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the tenant.
Top 5 vehicles to look out for in 2023
2023 Toyota Prius
When Toyota removed the wraps off the redesigned Prius, most were taken aback by its stylish looks. Gone are the awkward styling and the underpowered hybrid engine. The new powertrain produces almost 200 horsepower — a gain of over 70 horsepower — which results in significantly quicker acceleration. This power gain doesn't come at the expense of fuel efficiency, either. Toyota says the base Prius will get an impressive 57 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
The interior is more conventional-looking, though we see that as a plus, thanks to a high-mounted touchscreen display and a digital gauge cluster that sits behind the steering wheel instead of perched on the center of the dashboard. Toyota also updated the new Prius' tech with a bigger center touchscreen and more helpful voice command features.
Estimated starting price: $28,000
2023 Dodge Hornet
Dodge's latest creation isn't something you'd expect from a brand that boasts large and powerful vehicles like the Charger and Durango. The all-new Dodge Hornet is a small SUV powered by a strong turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a 288-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain. It shares a platform with its corporate cousin, the Alfa Romeo Tonale, and will compete with the Mazda CX-30 and Volkswagen Taos.
As with other Dodge models, the Hornet sports an aggressive front fascia. Inside, the SUV provides a roomy cabin for its size and a modern interior that features a standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.25-inch center touchscreen. When you consider its strong engines, standard all-wheel-drive system and tech features, its starting price is quite attractive.
Estimated starting price: $30,000
2024 Ford Mustang
The 2024 Ford Mustang marks the seventh generation of the long-running and renowned pony car. This Mustang is more of an evolution than a revolution since it uses the same platform and is powered by updated versions of the 5.0-liter V8 and turbocharged 2.3-liter engines. Ford has added power to the V8, giving it a maximum of 500 horsepower in the new Dark Horse model. The four-cylinder is up to 315 horsepower, which is the most standard power in a Mustang to date.
The new Mustang's exterior has a familiar but more sculptured and modern design. Inside is where the most significant improvements were made. Your eyes will be drawn to the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster that can be paired with an available 13.2-inch touchscreen. A new neat feature allows the engine to be revved remotely, via the key fob, to show off to your neighbors.
Estimated starting price: $32,000
2023 Honda Pilot
The three-row Honda Pilot midsize SUV has been hauling families around for 20 years now and benefits from a full redesign for the 2023 model year. Besides a revised exterior and interior, Honda gave its largest SUV more passenger space with additional legroom in both rear rows and an available removable second-row middle seat that allows for up to eight-passenger seating.
A new TrailSport model improves the Pilot's off-road prowess with a 1-inch suspension lift, underbody skid plates, all-terrain tires and a more capable all-wheel-drive system. Finally, the Pilot's improved 22.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row is one of the largest in its class.
Starting price: $40,445
2023 Toyota Crown
The Crown is Toyota's all-new large sedan that replaces the discontinued Avalon. Hoping to attract SUV buyers and perhaps carve out a niche, the Crown provides a higher driving position than a traditional sedan and comes standard with all-wheel drive. Buyers have a choice of two hybrid engines, a base unit that produces 236 horsepower and a 340-horsepower Hybrid Max engine that powers the top Platinum trim, which can be ordered with a distinctive two-tone paint job.
The comfortable Crown boasts a well-appointed interior that features a large digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch center touchscreen. The base hybrid engine delivers an estimated 41 mpg in combined driving, which is impressive for a large all-wheel-drive sedan. The more powerful hybrid engine, however, returns a less exceptional 30 mpg combined but should deliver a more entertaining driving experience.
Starting price: $41,045
