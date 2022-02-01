Lower supersonic Air Force flights could be coming to Arizona training zones

Use of the Sells, Ruby, Fuzzy, Bagdad and Gladden MOAs would be extended to 6 a.m. until midnight weekdays, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. now.

Use times for the Outlaw and Jackal MOAs would be extended to 10 p.m. weekdays, from 6 p.m. now, and to 10 p.m. from 9 p.m. currently in the Morenci MOA. The Reserve MOA, where training is now covered only by NOTAMs, would have a published time of use of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Use times in the Tombstone MOA would remain from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. but usage would extend from weekdays only to daily.

Among the other proposed changes:

Authorizing supersonic speeds down to 5,000 feet above ground level in the Tombstone, Outlaw, Jackal, Morenci and Reserve MOAs, from 30,000 feet above sea level now;

Extending the northern boundary of the Tombstone MOA, adding about 750 square miles;

Lowering the flight floor of the Tombstone MOA to 100 feet above ground level and lowering the floors of Outlaw, Jackal, Bagdad and Gladden MOAs to 500 feet;

Authorizing the use of chaff — metallized filaments that are launched from aircraft to confuse enemy radar — in Tombstone MOA;