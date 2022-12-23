 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marana getting long-awaited Fry's grocery store

Fry's is planning to build a Super Store at Tangerine and Lon Adams roads.

 Ron Medvescek, Arizona Daily Star

After years of trying to secure a grocery store in Marana's Gladden Farms, one is coming next year.

A Fry's Super Store will be built at Lon Adams and Tangerine roads, town officials say.

The company has owned the land since 2006 and when the recession hit, plans for the store were halted.

In 2018, the company tried to sell the vacant lot without success.

Recently, it announced renewed plans build a grocery store, Marana officials said.

Gladden Farms is a rapidly growing community and residents have long been asking for a grocery store in the area.

There will be supporting retail around the new Fry's, possibly including restaurants.

The company is expected to break ground this coming summer.

