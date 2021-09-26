Marana mayor calls Tucson threat to leave regional transportation group 'playing bully'

Members of the Regional Transportation Authority Board met Thursday for the first time since Tucson set a deadline to withdraw from the multi-billion dollar transportation program, and some members said they would not support a major change the city is seeking.

The mayor of Marana called Tucson’s threat to withdraw from the program “playing bully” and said if any more time was spent discussing a new system that would give the city a larger say in board votes, it would “kill the RTA.”

The RTA is a voter-approved initiative dedicated to implementing a variety of transportation projects across Pima County that has been funded by a half-cent sales tax since 2006.

Tucson’s City Council unanimously voted last week to set a Feb. 1 deadline to withdraw from the next iteration of the RTA, called RTA Next, if the city’s list of complaints about the program are not addressed. The withdrawal of the county’s most populous city could spell the end of the RTA when residents vote to renew the program in 2026.

Representatives from the RTA Board’s nine member jurisdictions — which include two tribes, five city or town governments, Pima County and the Arizona State Transportation Board — spent about three hours discussing voting structure on Thursday, one of the city’s key concerns.