Meet 2 'Top Chef' contestants for free Friday night in Tucson

It will give Tucsonans a chance to witness firsthand the pair’s chemistry, which was on full display last spring when they competed in season 18 of Bravo’s popular reality/cooking show “Top Chef: Portland.” Gomez finished sixth and Mazon finished fifth in the show, which featured the most diverse cast in the show’s history.

“This season of ‘Top Chef’ was .. not only (viewers’) favorite, but it was very different. Nothing was fake; what was seen on TV was (how it was between the cast members) every day,” Gomez said.

“That season was extremely special because … of the bonds,” added Mazon. “I really do consider them family.”

The Tucson dinner is Mazon’s second benefit venture with fellow “Top Chef” castmates. She teamed up in September with Oakland chef/restaurateur Nelson German and Houston chef/restaurateur Dawn Burrell for a dinner at German’s Afro-Latino restaurant Sobre Mesa in Oakland. She has several more events planned with “Top Chef” alumnus this fall including in Virginia and Seattle.

“If we get the opportunity to bring the caliber of chefs that were part of the national TV show to our hometown, why not?” Mazon said.