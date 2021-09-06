Memorial for UPS employee who died of COVID-19 removed from "A" Mountain

"Periodically people die in our parks by suicide, accidental overdoses or murder. There was a lady whose son was murdered at one of our parks, and she wanted a memorial at the park, and I explained I cannot allow it. People justifiably would want to memorialize their loved one in such a case, and we are trying to be compassionate," he said. That is what led to memorial benches.

For three years, city parks has allowed memorial benches, which must be paid for by the family or person requesting one. The location for the benches must be approved by park officials.

"A popular place was around a pond at Fort Lowell Park. There are about a dozen benches there, and then we had to put a stop to it because there is no more room," said Nicholson. Memorial benches are located at various parks, including Reid, Udall and Purple Heart.

"We have 16 memorial benches waiting to be installed," said Nicholson, adding that the demand for the benches has grown, but department resources have shrunk.

In the near future, memorial bricks will be allowed, taking the place of benches, Nicholson said. He said plans have been submitted for the bricks to be placed at the Reid Park Rose Garden.