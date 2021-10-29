Metallica frontman's foundation sells land here to Rosemont Copper for $1.2 million

The legal document that recorded the sale for the Pima County Recorder’s Office doesn’t mention the land’s specific location.

Hudbay has been amassing thousands of acres of private land in the Santa Ritas in the past few years for Copper World. It now says it has about 4,500 acres of private land in that area. More than half of that is land its predecessors acquired decades ago from the federal government through mining claims.

The purchase comes about a month after Pima Community College announced it received a $100,000 grant from the nonprofit Metallica Scholars Initiative. The effort, supported by Metallica, is aimed at directly supporting students while elevating the importance of career and technical education, the college said in a news release.

The initiative is financed by All Within My Hands, a nonprofit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica. The organization is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services,” the group’s website says.