Monsoon storms revive natural spring in westside Tucson neighborhood

She said the ones around Tucson tend to be on or near the mountains, close to bedrock, though Agua Caliente Spring, on the east side of the city, gushes warm water up from a fault line.

Whether springs flow or not is influenced by geology, climate and human activity such as land development and groundwater pumping, she said.

Some springs have gone dormant — or dried up altogether — as a result of the ongoing “megadrought” in the Southwest and rising temperatures from human-caused climate change, Fonseca said.

Free water

Based on the volume of water, the primary outlet for the Desert Crest spring is somewhere right behind Dave Peña’s back wall.

Peña used to work for the city water department, so the first time he saw water running down his street — decades ago now — he reported it right away.

Once he learned it was a natural flow, he figured the water was fair game.

“Years ago, I used to put out a hose with a funnel. I’d use it for my wife’s plants,” said Peña, who has lived on Desert Crest since 1978.