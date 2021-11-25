More counselors hired for local schools as pandemic learning, mental-health challenges grow

Munoz is one of three new counselors who serve Nogales Unified School District's six elementary schools, the first counselors in those schools in many years. He said his objective is to help not just students, but everyone involved in their learning process.

"This is awesome for me to be an advocate for something I really have passion for. I'm here to eliminate all the barriers students have," he said. "I believe there’s barriers we have that stop us from learning and being successful, not only for students, but also for teachers, administrators and parents."

Trusting local

communities

Since Hoffman took office in 2019, the Arizona Board of Education, which regulates the public school system, has continuously revised its counselor certification requirements, a move that district officials in rural areas called a game-changer.

"One of the barriers that continues for rural schools is that if you have an educator who would be a great fit but don't have a master's degree in a mental-health-related field, there are more obstacles for a rural educator to pursue a degree," Hoffman said.

Nogales Superintendent Fernando Parra explained: "Based on the requirements in previous years, it was difficult for us to hire anyone."