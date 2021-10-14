More Tucson entertainment venues are adopting COVID vaccine proof policy

Broadway in Tucson will require audience members to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend its shows, including "Hamilton."
The Loft Cinema also announced it is requiring proof of vaccines or a negative COVID test for its audiences, beginning this week.
Both are taking their cues from independent venues like the Rialto Theatre, Fox Tucson Theatre and Hotel Congress, which are part of a national COVID protocols campaign aimed at protecting audiences, workers and performers from being infected with the coronavirus.
Independent venues nationwide and locally announced plans in August to require vaccination proof from audience members. That policy went into effect on Sept. 20.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Arizona Friends of Chamber Music, Arizona Opera and Arizona Theatre Company all followed suit.
Broadway in Tucson General Manager Mario Di Vetta on Oct. 6 notified ticketholders for the first two shows of the season — "Alton Brown Live: Beyond Good Eats" on Nov. 10 and "Hamilton" Nov. 17-Dec. 5 — of the protocols. Information about the change was also posted to Broadway in Tucson's social media and website, broadwayintucson.com.
"We reached the decision based on the health and safety of not just the performers but the patrons. There are a lot of people who have to come together to put on a show," Di Vetta said, ticking off everyone from backstage employees, musicians and dancers to ushers and box office workers who are impacted. "And then you add 2,500 people into the mix. We just wanted to make sure everyone was as safe as possible."
Di Vetta said response was overwhelming positive; 98% of his subscribers were supportive of the move and a couple hundred ticketholders request refunds, he said.
Di Vetta said the policy is tentatively in place through early January, when the company opens "My Fair Lady" for a short run Jan. 5-9. But they will reassess the health situation every 30 days "to make sure we are following the most safe protocols for everyone in that theater." If the situation improves, the mandate could be eased before January, he said.
The Loft Cinema's policy, which it announced on Facebook Oct. 13, goes into effect on Friday, Oct. 22. The art cinema house at 3233 E. Speedway also is requiring guests to wear masks unless they are actively eating and drinking — which is similar to the policies of other independent venues.
"We have been contemplating it for awhile," said Zach Breneman, the Loft's deputy director. "We wanted to make sure ... every one was comfortable with it."
The theater decided to act after surveying its audience for feedback and finding that 96% of them were already vaccinated and the majority said they were "more likely to come if we had this policy in place."
Breneman said reaction to the policy has been universally positive aside from some detractors on social media.
The Loft will continue to review the health situation and weekly. Breneman said the policy will likely be in effect until Pima County reaches a 90% vaccination rate or the rate of infection drops below the moderate level. As of Oct. 14, about 67% of the eligible population in Pima County was fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"This is not something we want to do," Breneman said. "We don't want to ask people for proof of their vaccination, but we want to keep people safe. As soon as we feel it's safe, we will do away with this policy."
