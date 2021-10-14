More Tucson entertainment venues are adopting COVID vaccine proof policy

Broadway in Tucson General Manager Mario Di Vetta on Oct. 6 notified ticketholders for the first two shows of the season — "Alton Brown Live: Beyond Good Eats" on Nov. 10 and "Hamilton" Nov. 17-Dec. 5 — of the protocols. Information about the change was also posted to Broadway in Tucson's social media and website, broadwayintucson.com.

"We reached the decision based on the health and safety of not just the performers but the patrons. There are a lot of people who have to come together to put on a show," Di Vetta said, ticking off everyone from backstage employees, musicians and dancers to ushers and box office workers who are impacted. "And then you add 2,500 people into the mix. We just wanted to make sure everyone was as safe as possible."

Di Vetta said response was overwhelming positive; 98% of his subscribers were supportive of the move and a couple hundred ticketholders request refunds, he said.

Di Vetta said the policy is tentatively in place through early January, when the company opens "My Fair Lady" for a short run Jan. 5-9. But they will reassess the health situation every 30 days "to make sure we are following the most safe protocols for everyone in that theater." If the situation improves, the mandate could be eased before January, he said.