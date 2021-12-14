New Colorado River water savings plan doesn't go far enough, researcher warns

If river flows keep declining as temperatures warm, “aggressive commitments to water conservation” would be needed in both basins just to keep 15 million acre-feet in the reservoirs, the study said.

The 15 million offers “a minimum level of water security,” Wheeler said at the time. That would keep reservoirs holding 6.5 million acre-feet above what’s needed to keep producing power at Glen Canyon Dam and to let users keep taking water out of Lake Mead.

But now, this year's dramatic declines at Lakes Mead and Powell have already reduced their total storage to about 15.7 million acre feet, federal records show.

"Any buffer that existed at the beginning of the year is now gone," Wheeler said. "We lost that buffer much faster than expected."

Wheeler said he can't be more specific about how much and how quickly additional cuts are needed. He and other researchers plan to publish conclusions early next year, based on followup research.

Goddard, the CAP board chairman, acknowledged the uncertainty of the current situation, adding, "We're dealing with complete unknowns here. We're dealing with new hydrology on the river.

"We still have to work on what the river is doing on a year-to-year basis and realize there could be significantly less water than we expect."