New eatery planned next to Tucson's DoubleTree Hotel

A former Circle K, in midtown, has been bought for redevelopment into a traditional restaurant or drive-thru.

Local developer Larsen Baker bought the site, 401 S. Alvernon Way, for $342,875.

It is adjacent to the DoubleTree Hotel and across the street from the golf course.

Alvernon Pad Buyers LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker, bought the property and the sale was handled by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

No timeline has been announced for construction and information on the type of restaurant planned for the site is not yet known.

Other local commercial transactions include:

Chrome Hearts Real Estate Holdings LLC bought a 116,898-square-foot industrial building on approximately 13.83 acres from Mithril Real Property Inc. for $13 million. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, and Robert Cohen, of Newmark, represented the buyer. Robert Glaser and Jesse Blum, with Picor, represented the seller.

MCP Tucson Endo LLC bought 11,960 square feet of office space at Oracle-Ina Professional Plaza, 7490 N. Oracle Road, from Oracle Medical Plaza Phase II LLC for $3 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller. Larry Serota and CeCe Conway, with Transwestern, represented the buyer.

Sonoran Spaces LLC bought 4,508 square feet of industrial space at 1843, 1863 and 1885 W. Rillito St. from AV Holding Co. LLC for $585,000. Jose Dabdoub, with Picor, represented the seller and Esther Empens, with Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the buyer.

MicroStar Logistics LLC leased 140,000 square feet of industrial space at 5120 S. Julian Drive from Schnitzer Properties LLC. Jesse Blum and Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, represented the landlord. Ryan Steel, with Keyser, represented the tenant.

Class Pays Inc. leased 29,417 square feet of warehouse/office space at 4101 E. Colombia St. from Pima Land & Cattle LLC. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, handled the transaction for the landlord.

Amelia's Mexican Kitchen leased 2,600 square feet at Placita Del Norte, 5851 N. Oracle Road, from CAS Real Property LP. Greg Furrier and Natalie Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord. Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.

Michael Luera, doing business as Drip Zone, leased 1,418 square feet of retail space at 3009 E. Speedway from Mahoney Family Partnership. Greg Furrier and Natalie Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord. Drip Zone sells high-end clothing, shoes, and collectibles.

Tucson Coffee Roasters LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 3933 E. 29th St. from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC for a coffee roasting facility. The landlord was represented by Andrew Keim, of Picor, and Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., representing the tenant.