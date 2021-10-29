New effort could reduce electricity costs, improve power reliability in Tucson

“Under an RTO, they’re relinquishing their ability to balance their own their own service area and open it up to a lager (energy) balancing area,” he said. “The bad part might be they consider they have less control, but the good part is, the whole area has more resources to draw from, so it improves the reliability and stability of the whole area.”

Some environmental groups are pushing for new RTOs partly to make better use of renewable energy as major solar and wind projects come online to meet carbon-reduction goals.

Vijay Satyal, regional energy markets manager for Western Resource Advocates, said the group supports the establishment of a Western RTO to break up the monopoly practice of “bilateral” power transfers which ignore the needs of the larger grid.

An RTO also would allow independent governance to more fairly manage the grid on a regional basis and allow utilities and regulators to track progress toward greenhouse-gas reductions, Satyal said, adding that has become more critical amid climate disasters such as wildfires and flooding that threaten the electric grid.

Satyal said WRA applauds the formation of the Western Markets Exploratory Group but from its initial description it doesn’t go far enough.