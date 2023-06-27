A new food truck park is in the works for central Tucson.

Operated by the owners of The Pit, on 22nd Street and Pantano Road, the new site will be a relocation.

It will be branded Truck to Table and occupy about 48,000 square feet of land and the 2,600-square-foot building at 3333 E. Grant Road, just east of Country Club Road.

Owners Amber Donahue and Chris Frisch plan to have up to 12 trucks serving a wide variety of food and an indoor seating area with a bar.

There will also be outdoor seating with games and activities for people and pets, Donahue said.

Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenants, who hope to open by January.

“This is the perfect spot, not a far drive from the foothills and near the university,” Donahue said. “It’s much more central and available.”

The landlords of the current site on the east side are considering having it redeveloped into a gas station, which prompted the venue change.

In the meantime, The Pit will still operate from that location.

And the City of Tucson is working with the business on permits that weren’t in existence for food truck park operations previously and caused some problems, Donahue said.

“The city has recognized that food trucks aren’t going anywhere,” she said. “That’s the good thing that happened.”

The goal is to have six food trucks permanently stationed at the Grant Road site and another half-dozen rotate in and out.

Food will vary from Sushi to Jamaican, Mexican and barbecue, Donahue said.

“Our goal has always been to bring the community together at a place where you can bring your kids, bring your parents or bring a date,” she said. “People are looking to reconnect.”

Other local commercial transactions include:

Monte Vista Commons, a 36-unit apartment complex at 3949 E. Monte Vista Drive, sold to Monte Vista Apts LLC for $3.1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.

774 E Seneca LLC bought The Compound Student Housing, at 774 E. Seneca St., consisting of seven student housing rental homes from West Seattle 37 Investors LLC for $2.9 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Pima Cottages LLC bought the 16-unit Pima Commons, at 3124 E. Pima St. and 1625 N. Camilla Blvd., from Pima Commons LLC for $1.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.