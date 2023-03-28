A Hindu temple will soon be open in Tucson.

SDSV Temple bought a 2,947-square-foot building at 1454 W. Wetmore Road, near Flowing Wells Road, for worship and ritual services.

The temple's leader was in West Virginia and looking for a warmer climate, said Aaron Lieberman, with Tierra Antigua Realty, who represented the buyer.

The building had been vacant for about a month, and the new owners recently moved to Tucson, where Lieberman was able to connect them to the local Indian community.

"They expect to be up and running fairly soon," he said.

Chris Tsighis and Daniel Yang with Coldwell Banker represented the seller, Young Nak Church, in the $420,000 sale.

Other local commercial transactions include:

ZBH/Medina Ltd. bought a 46,706-square-foot industrial building at Medina Business Park II, 2425 E. Medina Road, from Descanso Medical Plaza LLC for $3.4 million. Jesse Blum and Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, represented the seller. Patrick Sheehan and Max Schumacher, with Rein & Grossoehme, represented the buyer.

Cannon & Wendt Real Estate LLC bought 14,704 square feet of industrial and office space at 1760, 1784 and 1820 E. Pace Court from G.E.C. Property and Leasing LLC for $1 million. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the buyer.

Fusion Plumbing LLC leased a 5,760-square-foot industrial building at 5150 N. Casa Grande Highway in Tucson from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Paul Hooker, Jesse Blum and Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Universal Care Clinic LLC leased 4,716 square feet of office space at Eastpoint Business Plaza, 1607 S. Pantano Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord and Paul Njuguna, with Long Realty Co., represented the tenant.

12 Spa Massage leased 1,250 square feet of retail space at 6011 E. 22nd St. from Orange Sandblast LLC and Xperts Investments LLC. Sam Ramirez, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Skye Forrest & Blaine Carpenter leased 1,163 square feet of industrial space at Central Point Business Plaza, 3957 E. Speedway, from Central Point Tucson LLC. Molly Gilbert, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Prisca’s African Market & Design leased 600 square feet at Frontier Village, located at the northeast corner of Pima Street and Alvernon Way, for a retail shop selling African food, fabric, hair and skin products. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.