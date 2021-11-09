New Pima County drug court offers quick access to treatment, chance to avoid charges

"I suffered PTSD really bad. After the scene, I found I had lost empathy and compassion for people," Wooll said. "Finally my boss told me, 'Sorry, you've got to get out of this.' And it crushed me."

He started to binge drink. After he woke up one morning and learned he'd taken crack while in a blackout, he checked himself in to a monthlong in-patient treatment program.

"I couldn't do firefighting anymore, it kind of left a void I couldn't fill," he said. "The things I loved to do, I didn't love to do them anymore."

The treatment didn't take. Wooll drifted away from his family and started moving around, using crack and cocaine while drinking, and eventually turning to methamphetamine.

He said he broke every rule he set for himself, and was arrested several times over the years on drug charges. He spent two-and-a-half years in prison on two convictions and tried to get treatment for his drug addiction more than once.

'Incarceration is not going to solve this problem'

On Tuesdays, Judge Liwski holds review hearings for participants who have dropped out of STEPs or are not participating in treatment, and tries to encourage them to re-engage.