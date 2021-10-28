New restaurant will feature dishes from some of Tucson's most iconic chefs

One family, lots of friends.

That's how Ray Flores describes Flores Concepts' newest venture The Monica, an homage to El Charro founder Monica Flinn. The restaurant will open early next year on the first floor of the Hexagon building at City Park, 40 E. Congress St. downtown.

The 4,500-square-foot restaurant with a 2,500-square-foot patio will feature an open display kitchen that tips its spatulas to the classic American pantry and buffet-style dining halls, where the kitchen creates whatever is in its pantry.

In the case of The Monica, the kitchen will feature dishes from some of Tucson's most notable chefs and food personalities and will serve as a brand incubator, offering a menu that changes depending on seasonality and which of the family’s friends decide to drop by.

"We want to bring back a few friends who were lost during the pandemic, businesses that were lost," said Flores, president of his family's restaurant company. "This is a family thing. This is our family and the friends and family of Tucson.”

Flores said he is in conversations with a number of prominent Tucson chefs past and present about participating in the venture, which will be helmed by executive chef Danny Perez.