New spots to eat and drink around Tucson are in the works. Find out where.

If you’ve got the munchies, you’re in luck because Tucson’s food options continue to grow with several businesses opening new locations around town.
Fork & Fire’s Neighborhood Wings LLC leased 2,000 square feet at 15318 N. Oracle Road. Jeramy Price and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Golder Ranch Property LLC. Roger Breckenridge, of Long Realty Co., represented the tenant.
A Thai-inspired restaurant is planned for 12142 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. The 1,700-square-foot space was leased by Prapaporn Wilaikaeo. Jeramy Price and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Vistoso OPCO LLC.
Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet cookie shop, is opening a second location in the Houghton Town Center, 10282 E. Old Vail Road. John C. Buette, with Boss Capital Development LLC, represented the tenant. Its first location opened earlier this year at Oracle Crossings Shopping Center, 7805 N. Oracle Road.
Gyro Shack will be opening at 5775 E. Broadway, where Arete Food Group LLC leased 1,184 square feet. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Mullan Trail Enterprises LLC. Dave Cheatham, Morgan Danhoff and Brian Harpel of Velocity Retail Group represented the tenant.
Black Rock Coffee is planning two new coffee shops. Geyer-Yunkherr LLC bought 19,018 square feet of land at 2705 E. Valencia Road from Palice Investments LLC for $275,000 and 23,051 square feet at 6393 E. Grant Road from PC-6393 E Grant LLC for $800,000. Jeramy Price and Rick Volk, with Volk Co., handled the sales.
Starbucks Corp. has leased 2,400 square feet at 9180 N. Silverbell Road. Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the landlord, Shoppes at Continental Ranch LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the tenant.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Music & Arts — a shop that sells, rents and repairs band and orchestra equipment, guitars and keyboards — is opening a second store on Tucson’s east side. And they’ll teach you how to play the instruments, too. The company has leased 2,000 square feet at 9630 E. 22nd St., in the Old Spanish Trail Marketplace. The first is at 8320 N. Thornydale Road.
Mario’s Food Market leased 1,500 square feet in Frontier Village, 3933 E. Pima St., for a grocery store selling Middle Eastern foods. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.
An auto parts store specializing in do-it-yourself mechanic needs has opened three new stores in the local market. Advance Auto opened this month at 3600 S. Palo Verde Road, 1300 S. Sixth Ave. and 3777 N. Oracle Road. The original shop at 7227 E. 22nd St., opened in April. All locations are hiring. Visit www.advanceautoparts.jobs for more information.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com