New spots to eat and drink around Tucson are in the works. Find out where.

If you’ve got the munchies, you’re in luck because Tucson’s food options continue to grow with several businesses opening new locations around town.

Fork & Fire’s Neighborhood Wings LLC leased 2,000 square feet at 15318 N. Oracle Road. Jeramy Price and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Golder Ranch Property LLC. Roger Breckenridge, of Long Realty Co., represented the tenant.

A Thai-inspired restaurant is planned for 12142 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. The 1,700-square-foot space was leased by Prapaporn Wilaikaeo. Jeramy Price and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Vistoso OPCO LLC.

Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet cookie shop, is opening a second location in the Houghton Town Center, 10282 E. Old Vail Road. John C. Buette, with Boss Capital Development LLC, represented the tenant. Its first location opened earlier this year at Oracle Crossings Shopping Center, 7805 N. Oracle Road.

Gyro Shack will be opening at 5775 E. Broadway, where Arete Food Group LLC leased 1,184 square feet. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Mullan Trail Enterprises LLC. Dave Cheatham, Morgan Danhoff and Brian Harpel of Velocity Retail Group represented the tenant.