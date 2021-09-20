New Tucson festival borrows border cultures from food and cocktails to music

Tucson kicks off music festival season with a newcomer, the Over the Border Festival, on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The event, which features a stage for DJs and a mainstage for rock and country acts, has been four years in the planning, said Ramiro Bojorquez, whose Tucson-based Allure Event Company is presenting the festival.

Bojorquez said the event has been a work in progress after running into hiccups largely because of date or venue conflicts and then the pandemic, pushed off plans to launch in 2019 and 2020.

Over the Border will feature five DJs performing in the so-called “Disco Barn,” not far from the tequila expo, where they will be pouring samples from more than 100 tequilas from Jalisco.

Patrons can get flights of margaritas in the Margarita Village to go with tacos from Taco Row, another feature of the festival that also includes lucha libre wrestling, a mechanical bull and games and fun for kids.

Bojorquez said the goal of the multicultural festival is to “bring (together) the best food — we have Mexican, American and Venezuelan food — and basically anything you can find on this side of the border and over the border.”