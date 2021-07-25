No vax, no masks makes back-to-school scary for Tucson parents

Who’s keeping the

youngest safe?

Transmission of COVID-19 within schools has been low, but Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo says their most powerful strategies have been masking, social distancing and the flexibility and autonomy that the board had to respond to local conditions.

“We're not operating with that anymore,” he said at the board meeting. “We're going into classrooms where our distancing ability is going to be significantly compromised, especially in those younger grades, younger than 12, which is what I'm personally concerned about. More than anything else, you're going to have half the students with masks and some of them won't have any masks.”

Melissa Rynders, an Amphitheater mom who has one child in elementary school and one in middle school, mostly worries more about her younger son since her older one is vaccinated. She will be sending him to school wearing a mask and hopes other parents will do the same.

“With our youngest we've been talking a lot about even if other people don't do it, we're doing it because we want to keep everyone safe,” she says.