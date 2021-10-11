Nonpartisan research group praises Arizona's draft maps of new political districts

That theoretically could be solved by moving the line between the districts to the east to take in more of Tucson. But then this district, which already takes in all of Cochise County, would be short of population.

That could be solved by moving sections of Marana, Oro Valley and southern Pinal County into the district. Only thing is, that would add more Republicans than Democrats, giving the GOP an edge.

And then there are ripple effects.

Marana and Oro Valley now are proposed to be in a district that sprawls all the way through not just Casa Grande and Apache Junction but into southwest Phoenix. Take away population to balance a Tucson district and the remaining district then needs to pick up more people elsewhere.

There are other issues.

One is trying to keep Native American tribes in the same congressional and legislative districts even as population growth in their areas have not kept pace with the rest of the state.

This is more than an academic goal. The Voting Rights Act generally forbids changes in state election laws that make it harder for minorities to elect someone of their choice.