Nora or Snora? Tucson on track to get wet from tropical storm with familiar name

It’s possible the same thing could happen with Nora 2.0.

Zell said tropical storms and hurricanes that enter the Gulf of California have a tendency to curl to the east into Mexico long before they reach the international border.

It’s almost impossible for Tucson to take a direct hit from a named storm, he said. This far inland, the risk from a tropical storm like Nora is flooding, not wind. “We get worse winds with our monsoons,” Zell said.

If lots of rain is what you want, the best case scenario is for Nora to “come right up the gulf like they have it doing now,” he said.

Of course, there is also such a thing as too much moisture, which can cause the sky above Tucson to cloud over without producing much in the way of rain. Zell said heavy downpours often require a “sweet spot” of moderate moisture and sufficient sun to heat things up just enough to trigger thunderstorms to form.

Tucson will see an increased likelihood of rain starting Monday, regardless of where Nora decides to go.

By Tuesday, Zell said, there is a 60-80% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Any precipitation will only add to what already ranks as Tucson’s third wettest monsoon season on record.