Nursing shortages hindering Arizona hospital transfers for all patients

"All hospitals are struggling with staffing," said the hospital's CEO, Robert Seamon, who said they are grateful for the help and anxious to get it. "This program relies on being able to secure nurses from across the country. Everyone is competing for the same resources."

To qualify for staffing support under Ducey's program, hospitals must have programs in place to refer patients when monoclonal antibody treatment could help reduce the chances of severe illness. They also must offer vaccinations to unvaccinated patients at discharge.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson called the state's response "extremely disappointing."

"The pandemic has exacerbated the long-standing struggles of rural health care facilities that provide a range of chronic and acute care to the hundreds of thousands of Arizonans who live outside the Tucson-Phoenix-Prescott population corridor," she wrote in an email to the Star.

"We know COVID-19 is stressing critical and acute care everywhere in our state, but rural hospitals and emergency centers rely on the larger hospitals in the metro population centers of the state to provide the urgent care that smaller, rural health centers may not be able to provide."