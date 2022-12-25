 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
top story

Olivia, Liam continue to be Arizona's most popular baby names

Charlotte Lynn Philips, shown on Dec. 21, was born on Dec. 20 at Tucson Medical Center. Charlotte was the 10th-most popular name for newborn girls in Arizona in 2022.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

PHOENIX — Arizona moms and dads aren't choosing the names for their newborns this year that their own parents selected for them.

Baby names that were most popular in the state a quarter century ago have all but disappeared from this year's top 20, new figures from the state Department of Health Services show.

The lone exception for girls is Emily which was the fifth-most popular name for girls in 1997. And it hung on, only barely, at No. 20 for 2022.

And what of the names that were so popular back then? Good luck finding newborns this year with the same names.

Consider Jessica, the most popular name in 1997. There weren't enough new parents this year for that name to even crack the top 100. Ditto Alexis, Ashley and Samantha which came in second, third and fourth, respectively that year: all fallen off the list.

People are also reading…

So what replaced them?

Olivia remains the top choice for newborn girls for the third year in a row. That is followed by Emma, Isabella, Sophia and Luna.

A similar situation exists among parents of newborn boys, though the shifts in parental preferences aren't quite so radical.

Jacob, the most popular name back then, fared no better than 49th this year.

Michael, however, which was right behind at second place in 1997, fared better. It now comes in at No. 18.

And Daniel, third in popularity back in 1997, dropped to 16th.

Instead, Liam remains the top choice this year for parents of newborn boys for the third year in a row.

Also posting repeat performances are Noah, Mateo and Oliver which followed as second, third and fourth this year, matching the data from 2021.

Still, there were some major shifts from even a year ago.

Luca, which logged in at No. 48 a year ago, rocketed up in popularity to crack the top 20.

And Violet, which had been at No. 32 in 2021 moved up to No. 17 for girls.

The popularity of a name comes and goes as fast as life itself. But what’s in a name? Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter weather slams holiday travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News