Olivia, Liam continue to be Arizona's most popular baby names

PHOENIX — Arizona moms and dads aren't choosing the names for their newborns this year that their own parents selected for them.

Baby names that were most popular in the state a quarter century ago have all but disappeared from this year's top 20, new figures from the state Department of Health Services show.

The lone exception for girls is Emily which was the fifth-most popular name for girls in 1997. And it hung on, only barely, at No. 20 for 2022.

And what of the names that were so popular back then? Good luck finding newborns this year with the same names.

Consider Jessica, the most popular name in 1997. There weren't enough new parents this year for that name to even crack the top 100. Ditto Alexis, Ashley and Samantha which came in second, third and fourth, respectively that year: all fallen off the list.

So what replaced them?

Olivia remains the top choice for newborn girls for the third year in a row. That is followed by Emma, Isabella, Sophia and Luna.

A similar situation exists among parents of newborn boys, though the shifts in parental preferences aren't quite so radical.

Jacob, the most popular name back then, fared no better than 49th this year.

Michael, however, which was right behind at second place in 1997, fared better. It now comes in at No. 18.

And Daniel, third in popularity back in 1997, dropped to 16th.

Instead, Liam remains the top choice this year for parents of newborn boys for the third year in a row.

Also posting repeat performances are Noah, Mateo and Oliver which followed as second, third and fourth this year, matching the data from 2021.

Still, there were some major shifts from even a year ago.

Luca, which logged in at No. 48 a year ago, rocketed up in popularity to crack the top 20.

And Violet, which had been at No. 32 in 2021 moved up to No. 17 for girls.

Baby names over the years Top 20 Girls 2022 / 2017 / 1997 1 — Olivia / Emma / Jessica 2 — Emma / Isabella / Alexis 3 — Isabella / Olivia / Ashley 4 — Sophia / Sophia / Samantha 5 — Luna / Mia / Emily 6 — Mia / Ava / Sarah 7 — Camila / Emily / Taylor 8 — Amelia / Evelyn / Hannah 9 — Ava / Amelia / Alyssa 10 — Charlotte / Charlotte / Jennifer 11 — Scarlett / Scarlett / Madison 12 — Aria / Victoria / Brianna 13 — Penelope / Sofia / Rachel 14 — Evelyn / Penelope / Elizabeth 15 — Gianna / Abigail / Kayla 16 — Sofia / Camila / Megan 17 — Violet / Harper / Amanda 18 — Aurora / Mila / Victoria 19 — Victoria / Aria / Maria 20 — Emily / Luna / Stephanie — Source: Arizona Department of Health Services Top 20 Boys 2022 / 2017 / 1997 1 — Liam / Liam / Jacob 2 — Noah / Noah / Michael 3 — Mateo / Sebastian / Daniel 4 — Oliver / Alexander / Christopher 5 — Santiago / Daniel / Anthony 6 — Sebastian / Oliver / Matthew 7 — Elijah / Julian / Tyler 8 — Ezra / Benjamin / Jose 9 — Ezekiel / Logan / Joshua 10 — Julian / Elijah / Andrew 11 — Elias / Ethan / David 12 — Benjamin / Michael / Nicholas 13 — Levi / Aiden / Austin 14 — Alexander / James / Joseph 15 — Theodore / Mateo / Brandon 16 — Daniel / Jacob / Ryan 17 — Angel / Santiago / Jesus 18 — Michael / Isaac / Zachary 19 — Gabriel / Luke / Christian 20 — Luca / Mason / Kyle — Source: Arizona Department of Health Services