On a scale of one to 10 this Tucson reptile show is tops

The Tucson Herpetological Society, a group of nearly 400 members that has been promoting education concerning amphibians and reptiles found in Southern Arizona since 1988, will have a few creatures of their own on display, said Robert Villa, society president.

“It is good exposure,” Villa said. “We engage with a lot of people, a lot of children. That is one of our main focuses, making young people aware of native species and instilling a sense of appreciation for our wild animals.”

A retired physician and former snake breeder, Wolfson started the reptile and amphibian show with a buddy after selling at shows in Phoenix and California.

Their first show was in a 1,500-square-foot hall in town that they rented for about $300 for the weekend.

“We had always wanted to do something like that,” Wolfson said. “It has been through several iterations since.”

Today, the show brings in dealers from as far away as Florida and has become a happening to look forward to for the thousands of reptile owners in Arizona and beyond.

“It’s the only event in the area where you are going to see stuff like this,” Wolfson said.