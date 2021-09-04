One-two punch of COVID closures, construction challenge Tucson bar, eateries

The bar and restaurant made up about 30% of Exo's revenues, Smith said, but with not having to pay rent or the food and labor costs, the loss didn't sting as bad. When she crunches the numbers, Smith said she believes Exo's business is where it was before the bar expansion in fall 2019.

But with the havoc COVID's delta variant is wrecking, Smith said she doesn't have a clear picture of what impact the road closure is having on her business.

"Week to week, it changes. Before COVID, you could make these predictions year over year" about business patterns, from the summer slowdown to the uptick when students and winter visitors returned in early fall, she said. "All bets are off now.”

Just around the corner at Anello, 222 E. Sixth St., the pizzeria's chef-owner Scott Girod sees the latest round of construction as a continuation of what he has been experiencing on Sixth Street since work began on the multistory Union on 6th apartment complex in early 2020. Had he not seen the "Road Closed" sign on his way to work Monday, he would not have blinked twice, he said.

"I guess I'm just used to living with it. There's always construction," he said last Thursday as he prepped pizza dough for that's night's dinner crowd. "But nothing compares to the pandemic."