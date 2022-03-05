Online network matches inmates with services after release, similar to a dating site

A decade later, Nelson and some members of his congregation at Redeemer Lutheran Church took the first step in addressing the invisibility problem, creating a roadmap — at the request of the City of Chicago — for inmates transitioning out of Stateville.

"It gave people pathways to make changes," Nelson said of the document, which included only providers who were willing to work with people who had felony convictions. "We did about 10,000 directories, and the state of Illinois' Department of Corrections asked if we could do it for the whole state."

Because the document was a long and laborious volunteer effort and Nelson's church was small, he turned the DOC down. But the proposition got him thinking how he could take the program to another level through the use of technology.

While recovering from back surgery, Nelson had time to slow down and put some thought into the program and what it would take to create a multisided platform similar to a dating site, where people in prison could create profiles and select the kind of help they're looking for. Once the program found the relevant matches and the initial connection was made, the relationship would move offline and a release plan could be put into place.