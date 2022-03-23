Panel OKs banning any COVID vax mandates for Arizona students

"This is a tried-and-true process that has worked for a long time and we should trust the process,'' he said.

Humble acknowledged that, in general, children were not affected by the coronavirus in its early stages. But he said that changed as new variants developed, saying they are "more challenging for kids."

The latest figures from the Arizona Department of Health Services show that 63 of the state's 28,883 deaths from COVID were of people age 20 and younger. Out of nearly 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, more than 425,000 were in children.

Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Apache Junction, said the language in the measure is consistent with provisions in the Parents' Bill of Rights that's in Arizona statutes. Among those rights is the right to make health-care decisions for a minor child.

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, said she's not convinced the ability of parents to opt out is sufficient.

"It shouldn't be an exception for parents to have rights as to what their child should receive,'' she said. "This is an experimental inoculation which has had severe effects in and of itself.''