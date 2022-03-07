Part of the Santa Cruz River will run red starting Tuesday. Here's why

The river water at that site is mostly treated effluent from two Pima County sewage treatment plants.

"You can never fully clean the water — you clean it to the best of your abilities," said Cuffari. "Everything is 99.9% effective. They want to look at the last 1%."

"The key takeaway: Does sunlight alter chemical compounds?" he added.

Since river water flows at different speeds in different locations, the use of the dye will let researchers ensure they're collecting samples of the same sections of water as it moves downstream.

By taking samples at specific locations, researchers hope to be able to measure sunlight's cumulative impact, as to whether it either destroys or chemically alters organic materials in water. That research will be done separately, in later laboratory experiments in which researchers will collect water samples at specific intervals downstream to measure sunlight's impacts, flood control officials said.

Researchers will collect samples until about Friday.

The data could be useful for researchers around the country looking at water quality treatment efforts for effluent, Cuffari said.

The USGS requested the project to support its research. "The county and the flood control district are okay with USGS performing this work, but it is their work," Shepp said.

